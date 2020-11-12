See Which Artists Recorded Exclusive Holiday Songs for Amazon
There were several artists who recorded exclusive holiday songs for Amazon.
Mary J. Blige recorded Wham’s Last Christmas.
Justin Bieber did Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.
Carrie Underwood contributed her song Favorite Time of Year which is also on her album.
Jose Feliciano will do a reimagined version of Feliz Navidad to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the song.
Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry have teamed up with Amazon and their Delivering Smiles holiday campaign. The campaign gives back to charitable organizations and the community they serve this season.
So what is your favorite holiday song of all time?