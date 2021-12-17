Secret Santa Hands Out $30,000 To Strangers In Arizona

For fifteen years, CBS News’s Steve Hartman has covered the “Secret Santa” and his charitable holiday giveaways and this year was pretty special.
The man visited strangers on the San Carlos Apache Tribal Lands this year where almost half of the residents live below the poverty line” and struggle to make ends meet. When the Secret Santa spread out the $30,000 – giving strangers hundreds of dollars each – he made an immediate difference. One woman said,
“It’s going to put more food on the table — more for my family to eat,” Secret Santa says “Whether you’re Native American, African American, Christian American, left American, right American — kindness is that common language between us all.” And when he hands out the money…he tells the recipients “Do you know how special you are?” He told one woman “You’re a beautiful spirit,” as tears rolled down her face.
#FeelGood