Sam Smith Will Be On “And Just Like That”

February 23, 2023 12:36PM EST
Sam Smith posted to their Instagram that they are “up to something unholy on set” with And Just Like That, the spinoff series from Sex and the City.

 

Entertainment Weekly says we don’t know yet what kind of part Sam will have in the show yet, but they are confirming that it will be in the new season of the show on HBO Max.

