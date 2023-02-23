Sam Smith Will Be On “And Just Like That”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sam Smith attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sam Smith posted to their Instagram that they are “up to something unholy on set” with And Just Like That, the spinoff series from Sex and the City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Entertainment Weekly says we don’t know yet what kind of part Sam will have in the show yet, but they are confirming that it will be in the new season of the show on HBO Max.