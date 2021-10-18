Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife

Ryan Reynolds announced he’s going to be taking a, quote, “sabbatical” from making movies. He just finished filming an Apple TV+ Christmas movie called “Spirited” with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. It’s basically a modern version of “A Christmas Carol”.
Blake Lively, his wife, replied “Michael Caine did it first.” LOL But then Michael Caine shot THAT down:
I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that
— Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021
That said, he still has that one coming out and “Red Notice” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot coming to Netflix!