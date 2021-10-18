      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife

Oct 18, 2021 @ 6:51am

Ryan Reynolds announced he’s going to be taking a, quote, “sabbatical” from making movies. He just finished filming an Apple TV+ Christmas movie called “Spirited” with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. It’s basically a modern version of “A Christmas Carol”.

 

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)


Blake Lively, his wife, replied “Michael Caine did it first.”  LOL But then Michael Caine shot THAT down:

That said, he still has that one coming out and “Red Notice” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot coming to Netflix!

