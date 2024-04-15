99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Gosling Sings Taylor Swift and Talks Aliens Again On ‘SNL’

April 14, 2024 10:11PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling delivered magic again as host of “SNL” this weekend, starting with another Close Encounter (where he ALWAYS cracks up thanks to Kate McKinnon) and an epic monologue singing a song about Ken to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”.

Then this sketch with Chris Stapleton was amazing too!

And playing a guy who regrets proposing is pretty hysterical too!

And lots of breaking character happens in this Beavis and Butthead sketch!

What was your favorite?

