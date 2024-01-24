Ryan Gosling Responds To Barbie Oscars Snubs: “There Is No Ken Without Barbie”

Source: YouTube

This week has been eventful with the Oscar nominees being announced, but that meant major snubs and surprises like Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig NOT being nominated for for Best Actress and Best Director for the Barbie movie, respectively. Ryan Gosling and America Fererra were nominated for their supporting roles, however. Ryan Gosling spoke out to support his costars. According to CBS News, he said:

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

America Fererra wasn’t even sure it was real life when she heard the news, telling Variety:

“here was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up. And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right.

Let’s note that Gerwig and Robbie will be considered as creators for Best Picture for “Barbie” as a whole, but the consideration here is that they are being overlook for Director and Actor in those categories. For a look at the full list of Oscar nominees, CLICK HERE!