Rumor Has It Bachelor Peter Weber…Is Dating A Show Producer?
Dare we say, the MOST SHOCKING ENDING EVERRRR IN BACHELOR HISTORY???
On the show, Bachelor Peter Weber is going into hometowns with his final four next week. But now rumors are swirling that could spoil the whole ending! Word is he is dating a producer on the show, Julie LaPlaca.
This theory stems from a Reddit thread pointing out that Weber’s father posted a photo from New Years Eve of LaPlaca out to dinner on with the family in New York City. The thread also notes that LaPlaca has been tagged in photos while wearing Seattle Seahawks attire, which is Weber’s favorite football team.
With just a few weeks to go until the finale, Robert Mills, the network’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from the finale.
“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills said. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”
