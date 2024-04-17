99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ron Goldman’s Family Is Going After O.J. Simpson’s Estate

April 17, 2024 7:01AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

O.J. Simpson signed his will just 11 weeks ago and passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer. Now, the family of Ron Goldman, whom Simpson was accused of killing along with ex-wife Nicole Brown, is going after his estate.

They were actually awarded $33.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997, but only got $133,000. They are seeking $114 million, though Simpson’s attorney is working to make sure they collect nothing.

Simpson has significant debt owed to the IRS, which will be paid first, and then secured and unsecured debts must be paid by the executor next.

More about:
debt
estate
Family
Lawsuit
O.J. Simpson
Ron Goldman

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
3

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
4

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
5

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE