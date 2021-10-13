      Weather Alert

Robin Williams Fans Are Blown Away By This Depiction and Now Want A Biopic

Oct 13, 2021 @ 8:07am

The Internet is buzzing with the amazing portrayal of Robin Williams by actor Jamie Costa.  He posted a 5-minute seen titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” and he NAILS IT.

Costa is playing Williams on the set of Mork and Mindy in 1982 when his costar Pam Dawber, played in the clip by Sarah Murphree, breaks the news of John Belushi’s death to Williams. Belushi died in March of 1982 of a drug overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles at age 33. Williams had been with the comedian hours before his death.

Costa is amazing at capturing that emotion and now fans are demanding a biopic be made!

“BLOWN AWAY by #JamieCosta in this ‘test’ footage. WE NEED A BIOPIC STAT!” one fan wrote, sharing the YouTube video.

“Damnit, now I want a Robin Williams biopic!” another fan agreed.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely blown away by this! To capture a person’s true essence so beautifully in 5 minutes. AMAZING.”

Yet another called the scene “Unbelievable.”

