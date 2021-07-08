      Weather Alert

Robert Downey Jr. Unfollowed His Marvel Costars on Instagram and the Internet is Upset

Jul 8, 2021 @ 7:01am

Marvel fans are scratching their heads and wondering what’s going on after Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed his Marvel costars on Instagram. Downey Jr played Tony Stark aka Iron Man, in the Marvel films, but after the mass unfollowing may think that he’s giving a clue to his involvement in the MCU moving forward.

If you remember, Iron Man died in Avenger’s Endgame two years ago. The unfollowing on Instagram probably isn’t a big deal, since he still follows his fellow MCU costars on Twitter.

