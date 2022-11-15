Rihanna Names Another Celebrity She Wants To Model Her Underwear
November 15, 2022 9:56AM EST
“Who would you want to put in your panties?” It’s not a trick question for Rihanna from E News. They genuinely wanted to know who she would love have model her Savage X Fenty brand. Her answer (at 00:28) was BEYONCE.
If Bey ever agreed, she’d be joining an already star-studded roster of models for the brand including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp, and Cara Delevingne. Not to mention the fashion shows are over-the-top and often over-budget, but highly entertaining and body-inclusive.
If you haven’t seen the shows, Volume 4 is available now on Prime Video!
