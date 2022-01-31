      Weather Alert

Rihanna Is Pregnant!

Jan 31, 2022 @ 12:05pm

So the Twittersphere called this one a few months ago, and now it looks like it’s confirmed!  Boyfriend A$AP Rocky and Rihanna took several photos together showing off her baby bump.

Fair to say Rihanna and A$AP Rocky literally broke the internet today when they announced they are expecting a baby. Celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple. Nicki Minaj posted two photos of Rihanna in her Instagram Story congratulating Rihanna. She also posted a photo of Rihanna to her Instagram Feed and captioned it, so happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove, you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy. For whatever reason Nicki deleted the post on her feed. She still has her Insta Story posts up.

Cardi B posted a photo of Rihanna and A$AP to her Story and wrote, OMG Congrats @badgalriri.

What do you think the gender of their baby will be? Who will the baby look like more, mom or dad?

