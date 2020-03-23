Rihanna Donates $5 Million For Coronavirus Relief, Kanye Donates In Chicago And L.A.
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rihanna donated $5 million to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus through her Clara Lionel Foundation.
The money will help food banks across the U.S. as well as support medical staffers with protective equipment, critical respiratory supplies and maintenance of intensive care units. The donation will also help in the development of a vaccine.
Kanye West also stepped up to donate hefty amounts to fund meal deliveries in both his hometown of Chicago and adopted home of Los Angeles.
He contributed to We Women Empowered, a women’s and youth empowerment organization run by Chicago legend and entrepreneur, Josephine “Mother” Wade. The org has been working with Josephine’s Southern Cooking (Wade’s restaurant) to deliver meals to the elderly of the South Side (West’s old neighborhood) since the outbreak began.
Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Dream Center received a chunk of West cash to help support their work. The Echo Park faith-based non-profit is currently serving as a drive-thru meal service, open seven days a week.
