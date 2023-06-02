99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna and Taylor Swift Makes Forbes’ List Of Richest Self-Made Women

June 2, 2023 6:47AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is now worth a $740 million according the latest numbers from Forbes, making her the second richest woman in music behind Rihanna.  Her $1.4 billion is not only due to her music career but her cosmetic and clothing line. Madonna is worth $580 million, just ahead of Beyoncé’s $540 million.

Overall for the ladies, Oprah has $2.5 billion but that is bested by Panda Express co-founder Peggy Cherng ($3.2 billion) and Diane Hendricks. Who is that?  Hendricks founded ABC Supply — the roofing, siding and windows company — which makes her worth a whopping $15 billion.

More about:
Forbes
Rihanna
self-made
Taylor Swift
women

POPULAR POSTS

1

Congrats To Local Gymnasts At Nationals!
2

Jack Harlow Holds Private Movie Premiere In Louisville
3

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Break The Record For Most Expensive Home Bought In Cali
4

Johnny Depp Emotional During A 7-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes Film Festival
5

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE