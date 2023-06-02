Rihanna and Taylor Swift Makes Forbes’ List Of Richest Self-Made Women

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is now worth a $740 million according the latest numbers from Forbes, making her the second richest woman in music behind Rihanna. Her $1.4 billion is not only due to her music career but her cosmetic and clothing line. Madonna is worth $580 million, just ahead of Beyoncé’s $540 million.

Overall for the ladies, Oprah has $2.5 billion but that is bested by Panda Express co-founder Peggy Cherng ($3.2 billion) and Diane Hendricks. Who is that? Hendricks founded ABC Supply — the roofing, siding and windows company — which makes her worth a whopping $15 billion.