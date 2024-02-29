Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Made a Film For Lip Balm?
Rihanna’s Fenty Skin released a short film on Wednesday starring RiRi and her man, A$AP Rocky, in old-timey, film noir-inspired cinema feature.
Titled “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” the two-minute black-and-white spot features Rihanna as a “blazer bandit” who lovingly steals suit jackets from A$AP’s closet.
