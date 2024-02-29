99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Made a Film For Lip Balm?

February 29, 2024 7:01AM EST
Share
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Made a Film For Lip Balm?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen on October 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin released a short film on Wednesday starring RiRi and her man, A$AP Rocky, in old-timey, film noir-inspired cinema feature.

@hollywoodreporter #rihanna and #asaprocky star in #fentybeauty‘s first short film “born to steal: yours, mine, ours” #fenty ♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter

Titled “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” the two-minute black-and-white spot features Rihanna as a “blazer bandit” who lovingly steals suit jackets from A$AP’s closet.

More about:
A$AP Rocky
Fenty Skin
lip balm
Rihanna
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton's "9 To 5" In New Song
2

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman's Life
3

Louisville Restaurant Week 2024
4

YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced In Child Abuse Case
5

Watch For This Local Singer On 'American Idol'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE