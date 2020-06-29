Reopening in Kentucky Today: Kentucky Kingdom, Venues, Youth Sports and More
A youth baseball field infield with first base in the foreground
June 29th marks yet another reopening phase for Kentucky! Here’s what’s reopening today:
- Restaurants and bars can now operate at 50% capacity, even though curbside pickup is still being strongly encouraged. Social distancing in restaurants is still in place.
- Venues can open with 50 people or less
- Convention centers
- Hotel ballrooms and conference centers
- Music and concert halls
- Professional and amateur sporting/athletic stadiums and arenas
- Wedding venues
- Fairs, festivals, carnivals
- Any other commercially operated events organized for >50 persons occurring at indoor and/or outdoor venues and event spaces
- Kentucky Kingdom now open; Hurricane Bay to open July 3
- Groups of 50 or fewer people can gather
- Youth sports can resume with up to 50 spectators
- Visitation can begin at assisted living facilities