Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Reopening in Kentucky Today: Kentucky Kingdom, Venues, Youth Sports and More

Jun 29, 2020 @ 8:15am
June 29th marks yet another reopening phase for Kentucky! Here’s what’s reopening today:

  • Restaurants and bars can now operate at 50% capacity, even though curbside pickup is still being strongly encouraged. Social distancing in restaurants is still in place.
  • Venues can open with 50 people or less
    • Convention centers
    • Hotel ballrooms and conference centers
    • Music and concert halls
    • Professional and amateur sporting/athletic stadiums and arenas
    • Wedding venues
    • Fairs, festivals, carnivals
    • Any other commercially operated events organized for >50 persons occurring at indoor and/or outdoor venues and event spaces
  • Kentucky Kingdom now open; Hurricane Bay to open July 3
  • Groups of 50 or fewer people can gather
  • Youth sports can resume with up to 50 spectators
  • Visitation can begin at assisted living facilities
