Reneé Rapp Is Tired Of Wearing Pink After Playing Regina George Since 2019

Source: YouTube

The new iteration of Mean Girls is out and it combines the original storyline with the Broadway musical version featuring Reneé Rapp as Regina George after playing the same part on Broadway.

Reneé, along with costar Christopher Briney, interviewed with Extra to talk about the new movie and she talks about playing the part of Regina for so long.

[Playing the character] seems, like, really odd and really strange. I would say I’m milking this IP for jobs until I can’t anymore.

When asked about being tired of playing the role, Reneé admits,

No, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of wearing pink. I’m tired of wearing pink. I’ve had it. I’m good on it. I don’t wanna do it anymore.

After a little though, she says she does hope Rachel McAdams does see this production of the movie.

She’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Jacob Elordi coming up January 20, 2024.