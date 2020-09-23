Reese’s Is Putting Pretzels In Peanut Butter Cups…And Getting Sassy
Reese’s is releasing a new peanut butter cup filled with pretzels….and introduced it with a sassy line: “The hell with it. It’s 2020.” And they tweaked their Twitter handle to have a little attitude!
The Reese’s cups with pretzels will be offered in the big cup size as well as the mini cup size, which will come in a snack pack. The big cups with pretzels are set to hit stores in November and the mini cups with pretzels won’t be available until January of next year.
