‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Is Happening Today With Adam Lambert and More
TikTok just created a legit Broadway musical. Yes, you read that right. Throughout the year, ‘Ratatouille’ inspired videos received over 200 million views on TikTok, and now that has led into a full blown Broadway musical ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ featuring massive celebrity names to support it.
This full length Broadway musical features Adam Lambert, Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Andre De Shields, Ashley Parks, and the list goes on. It will be streamed on January 1, 2021 to benefit the Actors Fund. It will be available for 72 hours.
This may be one of our favorite things we’ve seen come out of TikTok.