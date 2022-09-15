99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

R. Kelly Found Guilty On More Charges In Chicago

September 15, 2022 7:39AM EDT
R. Kelly was found guilty Wednesday on multiple charges, including child pornography, after Chicago prosecutors said the 55-year-old and his entourage lured underage girls into sex acts and recorded the abuse. Kelly, however, was acquitted on several counts, including conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography trial.

The conviction marks the second guilty verdict after a New York federal judge Kelly sentenced to 30 years in July for his conviction of leading a criminal enterprise designed to help him prey on boys, girls, and adults for his own gratification.

 

MORE HERE

