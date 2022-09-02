Quadriplegic Man Inspires With New Ways To Be Active

Travis Gilmore’s life was forever changed in 2020 when he was goofing around with friends. He picked up buddy, and when he lost his footing, he fell and hit the side of his neck…breaking his C5 vertebrae. He had to have a surgery to fuse his spinal cord and was told he’d never walk again.

So Travis has been determined to keep up with his active lifestyle even though it may look a little different. He used to love riding jetskis, playing basketball and baseball…and his support system help him to continue to do many of those things! His attitude is remarkable to never give up and keep working hard!

