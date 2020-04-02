Punk’d Is Getting A Reboot On Quibi With Chance The Rapper Pranking Celebs
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Chance The Rapper performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The show that was once hosted by Ashton Kutcher on MTV is being rebooted on Quibi with Chance the Rapper serving as host.
When the reboot launches, fans will get to see Chance the Rapper punk Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, hip hop trio Migos, Girl Meets World’s Sabrina Carpenter, Black-ish stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and TikTok star Addison Rae. Resident Keeping Up With the Kardashians prankster Scott Disick will also serve as a guest host.
Ashton pulled off some epic pranks back in the day…