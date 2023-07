Source: YouTube

This viral prom surprise in Lexington has been seen on Tik tok over 49 million times!

Parker Pannell pulled off an adorable surprise when he showed up in a matching tux to surprise his girlfriend in Lexington for prom. Sarah Coomer thought he couldn’t make it from California, so she planned to go with her friend Mason…who is the real MVP because Mason gave up going with a date to pull off this surprise!