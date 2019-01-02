Pro Tip: Don’t Pay Babysitter With “Fun” And “Ice Cream”

Reddit went OFF on this mom who was caught in a flat out LIE when she refused to pay her babysitter.

Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter Because She ‘Gets Free Ice Cream And Day Of Fun’, So She Shows Her ‘Deleted’ Texts #BabySitterhttps://t.co/rTxxhnhxpG — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) January 1, 2019

It all unfolded in a series of text screenshots where the sitter clearly and professionally stated her case. The sitter watched the woman’s kids for 8 hours, and when she had the audacity to ask for payment, the mom told her she got “free ice cream and a day of fun” because her kids were easy.

Wellll the sitter fired back the text convo where THE MOM was the one to name the price of $16 an hour! The sitter was owed $128…and things escalated quickly once the sitter made it clear she wanted the money.

