Pro Tip: Don’t Pay Babysitter With “Fun” And “Ice Cream”

Reddit went OFF on this mom who was caught in a flat out LIE when she refused to pay her babysitter.

It all unfolded in a series of text screenshots where the sitter clearly and professionally stated her case. The sitter watched the woman’s kids for 8 hours, and when she had the audacity to ask for payment, the mom told her she got “free ice cream and a day of fun” because her kids were easy.

Wellll the sitter fired back the text convo where THE MOM was the one to name the price of $16 an hour! The sitter was owed $128…and things escalated quickly once the sitter made it clear she wanted the money.

 

FULL STORY WITH TEXT SCREENSHOTS HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Robber Caught Red-Nosed on Camera The Dad of the Year Award Goes To… Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Alexa Because Everybody’s Cheating in Here Jennifer Lawrence Visits Norton Children’s Hospital Louisville’s Bryson Tiller Pays for Groceries When a Dude Used a Chicken Wing Sticker to Cover This…It Didn’t Work as Planned
Comments