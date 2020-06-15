      Breaking News
Primary Voting In Person All In One Place Through The 22nd

Jun 15, 2020 @ 9:24am
In-Person voting is open at the Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing A and B (enter at Gates 2, 4 and 6 with free parking) now through the 22nd from 8:30am to 4:30pm without an appointment.  Mask is required.

Now you can also vote in person by appointment at the Edison Building, 701 W. Ormsby through the 22nd.  Call the Election Center at 574-6100 to make an appointment.

**ELECTION DAY** All In-Person Voting is at the Exposition Center
Where: 937 Phillips Lane, South Wing, A and B
When: Tuesday, June 23 | 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Drop-Off Boxes available inside only)
No appointment necessary. Enter at Gates 2, 4 and 6. Parking is free.

To check the status of your absentee ballot request, go to govoteky.com.

