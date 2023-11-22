Post Malone Surprised Crowd at a Bar in New Zealand

Source: YouTube

Post Malone is on tour in New Zealand this week, and he’s already making himself at home! He spent four hours hanging out at Danny Doolan’s Irish Pub in Auckland, where jumped onstage with a cover band to perform covers of Sublime’s “What I Got” and the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

“I met Posty last night in my bar Danny Doolans in Auckland, asked him if he could get on stage and he actually did it!!! Legend,” a fan wrote on TikTok along with footage of Posty performing with a mic in one hand, and both a beer bottle and cigarette in the other.

He’s made similar appearances around the world on his current tour, often spending time with fans and in one case helping a U.K. musician fund a down payment on a home.