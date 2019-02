Post Malone poses in the press room with the awards for favorite male pop/rock artist and favorite rap/hiphop album for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in the press room at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Post Malone popped up in the most random place. He was seen chowing on chicken fingers in Murray, Utah.

Post did purchase a $3 million home in Northern Utah so there will probably be more sightings in the area.

Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers posted a picture of Post and their crew on Facebook Tuesday night.

Malone also signed one of the restaurant’s walls with “I (heart) Charlie’s.”