Post Malone Scores Second No. 1 Album on 200 With ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
Post Malone has the number one album on the Billboard 200 with his latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
Malone’s third studio album is a charm with it gaining 489,000 equivalent album units, according to Neilsen “Hollywood’s Bleeding” has given 2019 its second-biggest week of the year.
Hollywood’s Bleeding has had four successful singles, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee (No. 1), “Wow.” (No. 2), “Goodbyes,” featuring Young Thug (No. 3) and “Circles” (Currently No. 7)