Post Malone Is Hosting A Virtual Beer Pong Tourney For Coronavirus Relief
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Post Malone is fighting coronavirus in the most Posty way possible; he’s rounding up his biggest celeb friends for a virtual beer pong tournament for the ages!!
Posty and Mike Stud want to put on a huge Instagram Live event to raise money for COVID-19 relief, dubbed “The Ballina Cup.”
The bracket will include 16 teams with stars like Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and his GF Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun Kelly, Kane Brown, Trevor Bauer, and Mike Clevinger and more to be announced.
The tournament will take place over 8 days starting next week!
The winning team will go home with a dope trophy, wrestling belts and chains to commemorate the victory.
All the participants will chip in their fair share of dough to help those battling the coronavirus pandemic.
