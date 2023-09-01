Post Malone Gives Young Fan The Shoes Off His Feet

More proof that Post Malone is one of the sweetest guys in real life. A new viral video posted by a TikTok user named @Nicole.Brach shows Posty posing for a photo with a young fan during a backstage meet-and-greet. Posty asks if the kid wants anything signed, so he signs his shoes Then the kid comments how much he likes the shoes Posty has on…so HE TAKES THEM OFF AND GIVES THEM TO THE KID. “WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is.”