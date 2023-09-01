99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone Gives Young Fan The Shoes Off His Feet

September 1, 2023 10:35AM EDT
Share
Post Malone Gives Young Fan The Shoes Off His Feet
BALTIMORE, MD – MAY 19: Musical artist Post Malone performs onstage during the 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

More proof that Post Malone is one of the sweetest guys in real life. A new viral video posted by a TikTok user named @Nicole.Brach shows Posty posing for a photo with a young fan during a backstage meet-and-greet. Posty asks if the kid wants anything signed, so he signs his shoes Then the kid comments how much he likes the shoes Posty has on…so HE TAKES THEM OFF AND GIVES THEM TO THE KID. “WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is.”

@nicole.brach WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is 🥺🫶🏻#postmalone #meetingpostmalone #postmalonemeetandgreet #posty ♬ original sound – n i c o l e ✨

More about:
fan
meet and greet
Nicole Brach
Post Malone
shoes
tik tok
VANS

POPULAR POSTS

1

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
2

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
3

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
4

Oliver Anthony Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With Viral Hit
5

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To "Survivor" Contestants That Didn't Win

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE