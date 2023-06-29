Pitbull Coming In Concert To The Waterfront In August
June 29, 2023 10:38AM EDT
Mr. 305! Mr. Worldwide!! Pitbull is coming to perform at Waterfront Park August 26th and tickets are on sale now!
VIP tickets are available for the performance which includes an exclusive viewing area, access to the VIP lounge and priority entry. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m, according to Waterfront Park officials. Tickets start at $50 for general admission.
We got HYPE announcing it!
