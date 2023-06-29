Pitbull Coming In Concert To The Waterfront In August

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

June 29, 2023 10:38AM EDT
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MAY 28: Pitbull performs live on stage at Atlantis Paradise Island on May 28, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)

Mr. 305!  Mr. Worldwide!!  Pitbull is coming to perform at Waterfront Park August 26th and tickets are on sale now!

VIP tickets are available for the performance which includes an exclusive viewing area, access to the VIP lounge and priority entry.  Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m, according to Waterfront Park officials. Tickets start at $50 for general admission.

We got HYPE announcing it!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFO

