Pilot Is Rescued Quickly Thanks To Crashing In Water Near Lifeguard Competition

Talk about luck! In Huntington Beach, California…there happened to be a lifeguard training event going on when they had to spring into action for real! A plane flying a banner across the water suddenly lost it’s engine and took a nosedive into the ocean. The California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition was happening nearby, so there were plenty to jump into action and save the pilot.
Small plane crash right in the surf in Huntington Beach https://t.co/ZeSAo6vqAb
— Travis Rice (@traviscrice) July 22, 2022
He was treated for only minor injuries!
