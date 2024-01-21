Pharrell Williams Brings A New Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 26: adidas Tennis + Pharrell Williams Don’t Be Quiet Please Event at Frederick Johnson Tennis Courts on August 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for adidas )

For all the songs that come out, there are a million others that don’t. Pharrell Williams became Louis Vuitton’s CEO, took his files with him, and waited for the right time to release a never-before-seen collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

The singer’s voice rang out during a live broadcast of the fall-winter 2024 men’s collection presentation at the Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris on Tuesday (January 16.)

The song, known as “Doctor,” first surfaced online in December 2017. It was reportedly created over a decade ago during Cyrus’ fourth studio album, Bangerz, released in 2013.

Pharrell previewed an unreleased Miley Cyrus collab during Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter Show in Paris. “Doctor” is rumored to have been meant for Cyrus’ 2013 album ‘Bangerz.’ pic.twitter.com/IGluUkukyl — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 17, 2024

Williams wrote or produced four songs for the album Bangerz, along with a few additional tracks. The duo has not released music together since Cyrus’ vocals appeared on Williams’ 2014 solo album GIRL.

