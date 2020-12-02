      Weather Alert

People Magazine Reveals Its ‘People of the Year 2020’

Dec 2, 2020 @ 12:14pm
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

People magazine has released their second annual, People of the Year issue. The 2020 issue celebrates four people with four different covers.

The four people are:

Selena Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

George Clooney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Regina King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Dr. Anthony Fauci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The chosen individuals were selected for their personal success as well as humanitarian efforts. Do you think the four chosen celebs represent 2020?

TAGS
Anthony Fauci George Clooney People of the Year regina king Selena Gomez
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Thanksgiving Edition
This Dad Is 100% Our Spirit Animal
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE