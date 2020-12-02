People Magazine Reveals Its ‘People of the Year 2020’
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
People magazine has released their second annual, People of the Year issue. The 2020 issue celebrates four people with four different covers.
The four people are:
Selena Gomez
George Clooney
Regina King
Dr. Anthony Fauci
The chosen individuals were selected for their personal success as well as humanitarian efforts. Do you think the four chosen celebs represent 2020?