Peeps Full Easter Line Has Arrived

WARMINSTER, PA - APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Spring is in the air and Peeps are headed back to the store shelves.

The candy that is synonymous with Easter and marshmallow goodness is back and better than ever in 2019.

Aside from the regular yellow traditional Peeps, the candy maker released a few new flavors.

Pancakes & Syrup, Cotton Candy, Orange Sherbet Flavored Fudge-Dipped, Root Beer Float, Vanilla Crème, and Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks are a few of the new flavors that you can find this season.