Online Gambling Sites Taking Bets On Samantha’s Whereabouts From SATC
After Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis announced Jan. 10 that they were getting the Sex and the City gang together for an HBO Max revival, And Just Like That …, Twitter went wild with ideas on how they would explain Samantha’s absence.
Online sportsbook Bovada is giving you plot options: she passed away (+130); moved out of New York (+250); not mentioned at all (+450); still living in New York (+450); and confined to a prison or institution (+750). Death is the top bet thus far with a return of $30 on a $100 bet.
A Bovada spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter that the wager is the second-most-popular bet involving a fiction TV show in company history, trailing only the wagering on who would claim the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones finale. It could stay active up until the premiere date (which hasn’t been revealed yet).
