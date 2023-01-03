99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

One Of The Kardashians Was Mistaken For Taylor Swift

January 3, 2023 12:27PM EST
One Of The Kardashians Was Mistaken For Taylor Swift
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Say what you want about the Kardashians changing their appearances over the years, but there’s a lot of power in having the means to look like whatever you want. Khloé Kardashian has transformed over the years — her face, her body, her hair.

She just debuted a new dirty blonde hairstyle with full yet wispy bangs on the cover of fashion magazine Sorbet. And it had viewers doing a double take because she resembles Taylor Swift…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Page Six details the comments.

