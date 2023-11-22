99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Olivia Rodrigo Won’t Karaoke To This Artist’s Music

November 22, 2023 12:48AM EST
A handful of things about Olivia Rodrigo came to light in the article about her by The Face Magazine that came out this week.

 

  • She has a “finsta” fake Instagram account that she doesn’t post anything to. She does, however, use it to check up on people on social media — specifically, her crushes! Noice.
  • Olivia thinks her first album SOUR is too depressing to have sex to. LOL. Her words were “Sour is sad as f***. It must’ve been really slow, depressing sex with f***ing traitor blasting in the background.”
  • Psychics are helping her along in life. The Face quotes her saying, ​“I take it all with a grain of salt, but I really love going to psychics. I hope my one is wrong, though, because she says that I’m not going to find a boyfriend until March. March! We’ll see. I’m just going to do me until then.”
  • Aaaaand she has zero intention of doing one of her own songs in karaoke. Her go-to songs include “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Queen and “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood.

 

Get a full look at Olivia’s life right now with the full article. Click here!

