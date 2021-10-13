      Weather Alert

Officer Is Friends With Man He Saved From Jumping Off A Bridge Years Ago

Oct 13, 2021 @ 8:00am

This story has been out there for awhile, but it making the rounds again because it’s so amazing. Officer Kevin Briggs was known as the “guardian” of the Golden Gate Bridge having saved 200 people from jumping to their death. Kevin Berthia was one of those lives at age 22, and the two Kevins are now friends years later!

 

At the time, Berthia was a 22-year-old who was drowning in medical bills from caring for his prematurely-born infant daughter. In the midst of his depression, Berthia climbed onto the edge of the bridge and prepared to take his own life – and then he was approached by Briggs. “But somehow the compassion in your voice is what allowed me to kinda let my guard down enough for us to have a conversation.

“We talked for 92 minutes about everything that I was dealing with. My daughter, her first birthday was the next month. And you made me see that if nothing else, I need to live for her.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Golden Gate Bridge guardian Kevin Berthia Mental Health Officer Kevin Briggs viral
POPULAR POSTS
Autistic Man Gives The Best Speech At His Brother's Wedding
Win Tickets To See Dude Perfect Live At KFC Yum! Center This Week
Kellogg's Is Releasing A Wendy's Chocolate Frosty Cereal...With A Coupon For A Free Frosty
Try Not To Cry At This Butterfly Rehab Story
You Laugh You Lose: Dinosaur With Hemorrhoids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On