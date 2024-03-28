99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

No Police Charges For Taylor Swift’s Dad In Paparazzi Incident

March 28, 2024 2:04PM EDT
In late February, Taylor Swift’s dad was being investigated after allegedly assaulted a paparazzo. Now AP News reports that no police charges are being filed.

Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift’s security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and that Scott Swift then punched him at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht Feb. 27.

The conclusion that no offenses were detected and we’re free to go about our lives until the next piece of Taylor Swift-related news comes up… So like tomorrow.

