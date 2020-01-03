      Weather Alert

No…Ozzy Osbourne Isn’t Dying

Jan 3, 2020 @ 8:25am

Kelly Osbourne was rightfully ticked off when several news outlets starting reporting her dad, Ozzy Osbourne aka The Prince of Darkness was on his deathbed.

 

She shot that down on an Instagram story rant:

 “Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed.’” “Sometimes the media makes me sick!” Kelly vented in her Instagram Story. “It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the f - - k on, this is utter bulls - - t.”

And TMZ’s Celebrity Tour Guide actually caught Ozzy and wife Sharon out and about, and she said new music and a tour are coming for Ozzy!

And don’t forget his collabo with Post Malone!

