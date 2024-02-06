99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

No More Ariana Grande Singles Until Her Album Drops In March

February 6, 2024
Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, is slated to drop March 8th, and its first single, “Yes, And?,” will be the only single until then.

She’s hoping you “experience the album in full this time.” She wrote on her Instagram Story: “There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two of our sleeves to hold you over until then don’t worry). But waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work. Thank you for your trust in my vision and plan!”

