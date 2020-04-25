      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

NKOTB and Friends Release Quarantine Song

Apr 25, 2020 @ 11:37am

The New Kids On The Block have a new song to keep you going during the pandemic.

How did the song come together? Donnie Wahlberg said, “We were just talking and fans were asking about new music and I just threw out maybe one of our musical friends is hearing this and will send us a song. Literally, an hour later a song was in my phone via text, a music track, and I sat right there at the table and just started writing ‘House Party.'”

House Party features Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature, Jordin Sparks, and Big Freedia.

The video shot from people’s homes features Ken Jeong, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Mark Wahlberg, Kid N Play, and D-Nice.

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
Boyz II Men Carrie Underwood House Party NKOTB quarantine
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE