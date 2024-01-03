Nicki Minaj Won’t Sing This Huge Hit of Hers Anymore
January 3, 2024 4:25AM EST
Nicki Minaj told the crowd during her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami that she’s done performing one of her hits. Video shows her starting the first few lines of her 2012 hit “Starships” before abruptly stopping. “Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych,” Minaj said. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”
She then pivoted to “Super Bass” instead. Her dislike for “Starships” is not new. She said in a 2020 interview: “I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”
