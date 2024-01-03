Nicki Minaj Won’t Sing This Huge Hit of Hers Anymore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Nicki Minaj told the crowd during her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami that she’s done performing one of her hits. Video shows her starting the first few lines of her 2012 hit “Starships” before abruptly stopping. “Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych,” Minaj said. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

She then pivoted to “Super Bass” instead. Her dislike for “Starships” is not new. She said in a 2020 interview: “I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”