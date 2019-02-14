Nickelodeon to Revive “All That”

THIS IS EVERYTHING!

The classic 1990s Nickelodeon show All That is coming back.

The executive producer will be Kenan Thompson. He starred on the show before moving on to Kenan and Kel, Saturday Night Live.

Even though an all-new cast of young people will lead the show, some of the former actors are expected to appear in the series. People like Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon, Amanda Bynes, and Jamie Spears spent time on All That before moving on to other projects.

No date has been given for the premiere of the revival.