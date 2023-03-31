Nick Jonas Shows Off The Challenges Of Dad Life In A Silly TikTok

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artist Nick Jonas attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Don’t forget that Nick Jonas is WHOLE DAD now. He just posted a TikTok of him trying to put a pop-up ball pit back into it’s original bag.

It was going so well… Until the very end.

Bonus points to him for the followup video about hashtagging “daddy” in his captions:

Here for it, daddy.