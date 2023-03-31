Nick Jonas Shows Off The Challenges Of Dad Life In A Silly TikTok
March 31, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Don’t forget that Nick Jonas is WHOLE DAD now. He just posted a TikTok of him trying to put a pop-up ball pit back into it’s original bag.
@nickjonas Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks #jonasbrothers ♬ original sound – Jonas Brothers
It was going so well… Until the very end.
Bonus points to him for the followup video about hashtagging “daddy” in his captions:
@nickjonas Replying to @biancasturgeon #daddy #pedropascal ♬ original sound – lexy ♛
Here for it, daddy.
