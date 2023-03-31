99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nick Jonas Shows Off The Challenges Of Dad Life In A Silly TikTok

March 31, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Share
Nick Jonas Shows Off The Challenges Of Dad Life In A Silly TikTok
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artist Nick Jonas attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Don’t forget that Nick Jonas is WHOLE DAD now. He just posted a TikTok of him trying to put a pop-up ball pit back into it’s original bag.

@nickjonas Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks #jonasbrothers ♬ original sound – Jonas Brothers

It was going so well… Until the very end.

Bonus points to him for the followup video about hashtagging “daddy” in his captions:

@nickjonas Replying to @biancasturgeon #daddy #pedropascal ♬ original sound – lexy ♛

Here for it, daddy.

More about:
celebrity news
dad
Daddy
funny videos
Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas
parenting fails
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE