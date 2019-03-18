Nick Jonas Confirms He’s In The Next ‘Jumanji’ Movie…And Continues His Bromance With John Stamos

Nick Jonas posted a video confirming he’s in the next ‘Jumanji’ movie…but didn’t spill any plot details.

Sidebar, his little bromance competition with John Stamos got amped up a notch when Stamos appears to have gotten a tattoo of Nick’s face on his arm!! It all start when Nick notice John wore a JoBros T-shirt…so he wore a hoodie with a pic of John in that shirt. Then Stamos put that on a pillow and posted a pic…then Nick printed that on a blanket! It’s very Inception-like and fun.

But is it real?!?!