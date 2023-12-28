Nick Cannon Gets Custom Board Game “Cannonopoly” Featuring His 12 Kids

Source: YouTube

One of Nick Cannon’s six baby mama’s, Bri Tiesi, gifted him with a custom board game called Cannonopoly featuring his 12 kids. Tiesi is mother to his 17-month-old son Legendary Love. she shared the gift on Instagram, and says Cannon has been at every event she’s asked him to, and has no complaints about their arrangement.

Cannon did admit on his show The Daily Cannon that he got his messages mixed up on Mother’s Day cards, and one baby mama read what he wrote about another baby mama…awkward! He shares kids with Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell and Alyssa Scott.