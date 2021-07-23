Nick Cannon Bought Kevin Hart A Llama…So Kevin Blasted Nick’s Phone Number On Billboards

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon’s birthday prank war is pretty epic! Nick started the whole thing by sending Kevin a llama for his birthday. So Kevin got him back by putting up billboards in L.A., Atlanta and New York with Nick’s ACTUAL PHONE NUMBER on them. They said, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”
Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon By Blasting His Phone Number On Billboards Across The Nation For Anyone Needing “Advice On Fatherhood” https://t.co/SuFOeRqqJQ pic.twitter.com/LeOuwlKAzF
— TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 23, 2021
Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon By Blasting His Phone Number On Billboards Across The Nation For Anyone Needing “Advice On Fatherhood” https://t.co/SuFOeRqqJQ pic.twitter.com/LeOuwlKAzF
— TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 23, 2021
As you can imagine…he got LOTS of calls! And he answered quite a few!