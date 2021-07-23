      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Bought Kevin Hart A Llama…So Kevin Blasted Nick’s Phone Number On Billboards

Jul 23, 2021 @ 8:05am

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon’s birthday prank war is pretty epic! Nick started the whole thing by sending Kevin a llama for his birthday.  So Kevin got him back by putting up billboards in L.A., Atlanta and New York with Nick’s ACTUAL PHONE NUMBER on them.  They said, “For any advice on fatherhood?  Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”

As you can imagine…he got LOTS of calls! And he answered quite a few!

