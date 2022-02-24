Newly Adopted Stray Dog Saves New Family From House Fire

More proof we don’t deserve dogs…A Texas father says his newly adopted dog is a hero after she woke them in the night to alert them their home was on fire.
Last month, Dr. Richard Kretschmann met this stray dog near the ER where he works. After the pair formed a connection, the doctor and his family took the dog in and named her “PJ,” short for Peanut Butter and Jelly.
Recently, the family was fast asleep on a frigid night when PJ made her way into their bedroom.
“Dog came in and was pawing at the end of the bed… Melissa woke up and said what’s up pooch? Pretty adamant scratching kind of unusual and she got up and smelled a little smoke. She looked down the hallway and said hon, the house was on fire.”
He and Melissa were able to evacuate the children and PJ from the blaze that he believes was started by a space heater.